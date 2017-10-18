FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police: Officers shoot 3 in stolen car after confrontation

 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have shot and killed one person and wounded two others inside a pickup truck after authorities said the occupants displayed a gun and drove toward the officers.

Police in Hampton said in a statement Wednesday that the officers were following a stolen vehicle Tuesday night before it stopped at a convenience store. Five people were in the car. The officers tried to make contact with them before the shooting.

Police said 24-year-old DeAndre Bethea, of Newport News, died at a hospital and two others remain hospitalized. Police said five guns were recovered.

The two officers worked for neighboring police departments in Newport News and Williamsburg. Authorities have not disclosed the races of the officers or the others involved.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave.