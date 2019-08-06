FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Correction: Fatal Crash-Settlement story

 
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a story Aug. 2 about a wrongful death settlement, The Associated Press misidentified the company that employed a truck driver involved in a fatal accident. The driver worked for Food Haulers Inc., not Transervice Lease Corp.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Stamford woman’s family to be paid $18.75 million settlement

The family of a Connecticut mother will be paid an $18.75 million, one of the largest wrongful death settlements in state history

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships
China's Wang Shuang, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Connecticut woman killed in a 2016 crash is to receive $18.75 million in what has been described as one of the largest wrongful death settlements in state history.

The Stamford Advocate reported Friday’s settlement was reached the day after a jury was tasked with deciding whether the driver of a semitractor-trailer was negligent in the death of 38-year-old Stamford resident Cristina Vomoca.

Angelo Ziotas, the attorney for Vomoca’s family, says he hopes the payment reminds drivers not to take risks.

The three defendants in the case are the truck driver, Jeffrey Bodnar, his employer Food Haulers Inc., and its parent company, Wakefern Food Corp.

Bodnar was accused of running a red light and slamming into Vomoca’s car at the bottom of a highway exit ramp. Bodnar’s lawyer says the settlement represents Bodnar’s “contrition and empathy.”