Correction: Fatal Crash-Settlement story

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a story Aug. 2 about a wrongful death settlement, The Associated Press misidentified the company that employed a truck driver involved in a fatal accident. The driver worked for Food Haulers Inc., not Transervice Lease Corp.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Stamford woman’s family to be paid $18.75 million settlement

The family of a Connecticut mother will be paid an $18.75 million, one of the largest wrongful death settlements in state history

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Connecticut woman killed in a 2016 crash is to receive $18.75 million in what has been described as one of the largest wrongful death settlements in state history.

The Stamford Advocate reported Friday’s settlement was reached the day after a jury was tasked with deciding whether the driver of a semitractor-trailer was negligent in the death of 38-year-old Stamford resident Cristina Vomoca.

Angelo Ziotas, the attorney for Vomoca’s family, says he hopes the payment reminds drivers not to take risks.

The three defendants in the case are the truck driver, Jeffrey Bodnar, his employer Food Haulers Inc., and its parent company, Wakefern Food Corp.

Bodnar was accused of running a red light and slamming into Vomoca’s car at the bottom of a highway exit ramp. Bodnar’s lawyer says the settlement represents Bodnar’s “contrition and empathy.”