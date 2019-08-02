FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Adoptive mother of missing teen pleads guilty to murder

 
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — The adoptive mother of a North Carolina teen who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

WCCB reports Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said Casey Parsons was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after also pleading guilty to felony counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, concealment of death and obstruction of justice in Rowan County Superior Court.

Her husband, Sandy Parsons, remains jailed pending trial on the same charges.

The two were charged in the death of Erica Parsons, who was reported missing in July 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.

In 2016, Sandy Parsons led authorities to Erica’s body in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.