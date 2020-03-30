U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Santa Fe police lieutenant faces domestic violence charge

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe police lieutenant has been placed on alternative duty after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Court records show Christopher McCord faces an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a household member charge stemming from arrest early this month in Albuquerque.

According to a police report, McCord’s wife says an argument turned physical when McCord shoved her against a television stand and began punching her repeatedly.

His wife told police she threw an iPad at McCord to defend herself. The report says McCord allegedly grabbed her by the throat and hit her multiple times with the iPad.

In the report, McCord claimed his wife had initiated the fight and that he had not battered her.

McCord told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the episode occurred after he filed for divorce. His wife was upset, he said, “and took it a little too far.”

Santa Fe Chief Andrew Padilla says McCord will have no contact with the public pending the resolution of the case and an internal affairs investigation.