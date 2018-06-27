FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: California county keeps youth immigrant contract

 
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Yolo County’s detention of immigrant youth (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Officials in a Northern California county are accepting more than $2 million in additional money from the federal government to continue housing troubled immigrant children.

Yolo County supervisors voted 3-1 Tuesday to use the money to hire more employees at its juvenile detention facility, three months after the county’s probation chief recommended ending the program.

The decision followed two hours of public comments and debate over whether the county had a moral duty to end the program in protest of Trump administration policies.

County officials say the youths are not among those separated from their families under a recent Trump order.

The federal program faces renewed scrutiny after The Associated Press last week reported allegations of abuse of immigrant children at a juvenile detention center in Virginia.

___

9:36 a.m.

Officials in a Northern California county are considering whether to accept more than $2 million in additional money from the federal government to continue housing troubled immigrant children.

Yolo County supervisors will discuss Tuesday whether to use the money to hire more employees at its juvenile detention facility, three months after the county’s probation chief recommended ending the program.

County officials say the teens are not among those separated from their families under a recent Trump administration policy. As many as two-dozen teenage immigrants housed in Yolo County are charged with committing serious crimes or are considered a threat to themselves or others.

The federal program faces renewed scrutiny after The Associated Press last week reported allegations of abuse of immigrant children at a juvenile detention center in Virginia.