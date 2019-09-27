Brazil’s top court puts former AG under restraining order

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Brazil’s top court puts former AG under restraining order

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — A top Brazilian judge issued on Friday a restraining order on a former attorney general who said he once carried a gun to the tribunal to shoot one of its members.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday barred Rodrigo Janot from being fewer than 200 meters (650 feet) away from members of the country’s top court. Janot, 63, is also prohibited from entering Brazil’s Supreme Court buildings nationwide.

Janot, Brazil’s top prosecutor between 2013 and 2017, said in several interviews that he planned to kill Justice Gilmar Mendes before a session in 2017. Janot said he decided not to shoot Mendes, one of his main critics, at the last minute.

Janot was one of the main prosecutors in the capital of Brasilia who was handling the sprawling Car Wash corruption probe, which jailed scores of Latin American politicians and businessmen. Mendes had been a critic of the aggressive methods of Car Wash probe investigators.

The decision of the Brazilian Supreme Court on Friday came after Mendes filed a request for protection, calling Janot “a potential criminal.”

Federal police said they seized a weapon in Janot’s home in Brasilia.