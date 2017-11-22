FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Woman accused of embezzling more than $130K from employer

 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been accused of embezzling more than $130,000 while working for Lincoln Family Wellness in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 36-year-old Valerie Stevens, of Eagle, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to wire fraud.

Court documents say Stevens was working as office manager when she used business credit cards to obtain money and property for herself and others under false pretenses between Jan. 11, 2011, and Oct. 17, 2016.

