Mentally disabled man stabbed after escaping from group home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fatally stabbed a mentally disabled man who broke into a house after sneaking out of a nearby group home.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 23-year-old Chase Richardson died early Monday morning shortly after leaving Savanah Home in St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports that Richardson slipped out a window of the group home following an argument with another resident. Several 911 calls in the area reported a man yelling and banging on doors and windows.

At one home, investigators say Richardson smashed through a window. Detectives say the homeowner stabbed Richardson as he tried to climb through the window. Richard stumbled away from the home and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the homeowner isn’t likely to face charges.

