Wyoming man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting wife

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who allegedly said he “did not know it was illegal” to rape his wife has pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault.

James Furley pleaded guilty Monday to one count of third-degree sexual assault for assaulting the woman in May 2016.

The crime carries a maximum 15 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Furley’s guilty plea gives Assistant District Attorney Brett Johnson the freedom to argue for the maximum penalty at sentencing.

Charging papers say the victim reported the alleged assaults on June 25. She reportedly said Furley assaulted her twice on June 7, despite her telling him to stop.

According to court documents, the victim told the investigator Furley had raped her numerous times during their marriage. She said she planned to divorce him.