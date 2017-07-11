Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wyoming man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting wife

 
Share

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who allegedly said he “did not know it was illegal” to rape his wife has pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault.

James Furley pleaded guilty Monday to one count of third-degree sexual assault for assaulting the woman in May 2016.

The crime carries a maximum 15 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Furley’s guilty plea gives Assistant District Attorney Brett Johnson the freedom to argue for the maximum penalty at sentencing.

Charging papers say the victim reported the alleged assaults on June 25. She reportedly said Furley assaulted her twice on June 7, despite her telling him to stop.

According to court documents, the victim told the investigator Furley had raped her numerous times during their marriage. She said she planned to divorce him.