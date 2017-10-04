Trial beginning in fatal shooting in Roslyn 2 years ago

WEBSTER, S.D. (AP) — Trial is beginning for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in his Roslyn home two years ago.

The American News reports that a jury is being selected to hear the case of 46-year-old Jason Lewandowski.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and other charges in the death of 33-year-old Jeremy Hendrickson in late 2015.

The trial comes after a judge last month declined to accept a plea deal in which Lewandowski would have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

As many as 210 prospective jurors could be called this week. Fourteen jurors will be selected for the trial, which is scheduled to run through Oct. 20.

