FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trial beginning in fatal shooting in Roslyn 2 years ago

 
Share

WEBSTER, S.D. (AP) — Trial is beginning for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in his Roslyn home two years ago.

The American News reports that a jury is being selected to hear the case of 46-year-old Jason Lewandowski.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and other charges in the death of 33-year-old Jeremy Hendrickson in late 2015.

The trial comes after a judge last month declined to accept a plea deal in which Lewandowski would have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

As many as 210 prospective jurors could be called this week. Fourteen jurors will be selected for the trial, which is scheduled to run through Oct. 20.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com