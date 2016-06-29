South Dakota Transportation Hall of Fame to induct 2 people

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced two people it plans to induct into its Hall of Honor later this year.

Dean Hyde, of Pierre, and Ronald Peterson, of Wakonda, will be inducted at banquets to be held later this year.

Hyde was involved in one way or another with the more than 1,000 bridges built on the state system during his 40-year transportation career, which he culminated as chief planning engineer.

Peterson is a former state Department of Transportation area engineer. He spent almost his entire 43-year career with the department’s Yankton office.

The South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor dates back to 1972 and now includes 86 inductees. Its goal is to recognize people who made a lasting impact to South Dakota’s air, highway or rail system.