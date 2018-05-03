TV footage shows Missouri police apparently beating suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was shown on video being hit and kneed by Kansas City police has been charged with resisting arrest, armed robbery and armed criminal action.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Troy Anderson on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Independence man was arrested Wednesday after a 30-minute car chase that was caught on video by news helicopters. The footage appears to show two officers hitting and kneeing Anderson while he was on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon says the officers are expected to return to full duty while an internal police investigation is conducted.

Anderson is being held in Jackson County on a $100,000 bond. No court date has been set.

Online court records do not indicate that Anderson has an attorney.