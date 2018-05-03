FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

TV footage shows Missouri police apparently beating suspect

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was shown on video being hit and kneed by Kansas City police has been charged with resisting arrest, armed robbery and armed criminal action.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Troy Anderson on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Independence man was arrested Wednesday after a 30-minute car chase that was caught on video by news helicopters. The footage appears to show two officers hitting and kneeing Anderson while he was on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon says the officers are expected to return to full duty while an internal police investigation is conducted.

Anderson is being held in Jackson County on a $100,000 bond. No court date has been set.

Online court records do not indicate that Anderson has an attorney.