Palestinian women protest after suspected honor killing

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Palestinian women protest after suspected honor killing

By MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH
 
Share

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinian women held a demonstration in the West Bank on Monday to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman who many suspect was the victim of a so-called honor killing.

Israa Ghrayeb, a makeup artist from a village near Bethlehem, died last month after being hospitalized with severe injuries. Friends and women’s rights activists suspect her male relatives assaulted her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.

The family says she jumped from a balcony of their home after being “possessed by demons.”

In conservative parts of the Middle East, women have been murdered by male relatives over suspicions they violated strict rules on relationships and marriage. Such killings occur from time to time in the Palestinian territories, but precise statistics are hard to come by. The case has sparked an outcry online and in Arab media, leading to widespread calls for justice.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent

“There is a criminal suspicion in this case,” said Suhair Farraj, one of the protesters. “We demand a serious investigation.”

Ghrayeb died on Aug. 22 after sustaining serious injuries at home nearly two weeks earlier. Her family released a statement saying she jumped off a second-story balcony, breaking her spine and suffering cuts to her face. It said she had been possessed for some time, and was receiving “treatment” from local Muslim clerics.

Her friends have circulated what they say is an audio recording of her cousin complaining to her brothers about a video Ghrayeb posted on Instagram in which she appears with a man who had recently proposed to her.

Ghrayeb’s Instagram page, now closed, had over 12,000 followers, a popular account in her close-knit community. Even though the family says it approved the proposal, the two were not formally engaged. Among very conservative Muslims, their going out together would be seen as inappropriate and potentially bringing shame to the whole family.

The family said in a statement that police have taken testimony from them and interviewed Ghrayeb in the hospital prior to her death.

Hours after the protest, a Palestinian official said that three family members were detained for interrogation. The official was not authorized to brief reporters and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has vowed to investigate and bring any perpetrators to justice. Attorney General Akram Khatib visited Bethlehem on Sunday to oversee the investigation.

Amal Hamad, the minister of women’s affairs in the Palestinian Authority, left the government’s weekly meeting Monday to address the protesters.

“If there was a crime the perpetrator will be tried,” she said, adding that she had clear instructions from President Mahmoud Abbas to follow up on the case.

Women’s rights activists say that while the Palestinian Authority has amended decades-old laws that once provided for leniency in honor killings, they still often go unpunished. They say authorities are often hesitant to get involved in what is still seen by many as a private matter.

Palestinian police spokesman Louay Arzeikat said honor killings have declined in recent years, but did not provide figures to substantiate that. Women’s rights activists say exact figures are hard to come by because the motives of such killings are not always clear.

Halima Abu Salb, a women’s rights researcher, said Palestinian authorities have ignored calls for a family protection law that would help combat domestic violence and child abuse.

“If the Palestinian Authority wants to apply the international conventions that it has joined, it needs to change the whole set of laws. Until now these laws are old and full of flaws that can let violent perpetrators get away or get lenient punishments,” she said.