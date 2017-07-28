Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Oregon car dealer starts serving federal prison sentence

 
Share

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A Corvallis used car dealer has reported to federal prison to begin serving the sentence he received for fleecing customers out of more than $1 million.

The Gazette-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2v6RjeD) 46-year-old Shannon Jones pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud. He was instructed to start serving his 2 ½-year sentence July 5, but got a three-week reprieve.

He turned himself in Wednesday at the Federal Correctional Institution at Sheridan.

Jones’ elaborate web of deception unraveled on Nov. 18, 2015, when angry creditors descended on his lot to haul away inventory and police seized computers and financial records.

Among other things, investigators learned that Jones would sell cars left with him on consignment and keep the proceeds for himself, sometimes selling the same vehicle to more than one buyer.

___

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com