Oregon car dealer starts serving federal prison sentence

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A Corvallis used car dealer has reported to federal prison to begin serving the sentence he received for fleecing customers out of more than $1 million.

The Gazette-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2v6RjeD) 46-year-old Shannon Jones pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud. He was instructed to start serving his 2 ½-year sentence July 5, but got a three-week reprieve.

He turned himself in Wednesday at the Federal Correctional Institution at Sheridan.

Jones’ elaborate web of deception unraveled on Nov. 18, 2015, when angry creditors descended on his lot to haul away inventory and police seized computers and financial records.

Among other things, investigators learned that Jones would sell cars left with him on consignment and keep the proceeds for himself, sometimes selling the same vehicle to more than one buyer.

