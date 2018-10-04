FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NY State Police hosting Homicide Seminar

 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s annual homicide seminar starts Thursday at the State Police Academy in Albany.

The 31st annual Colonel Henry F. Williams International Homicide Seminar helps train law enforcement officials in forensic sciences and technology.

Presenters will share their expertise over four days on cold and high-profile cases in the United States, including the assassination of civil rights activist Medgar Evers in Mississippi in 1963, serial killer Dennis Rader, who terrorized Wichita, Kansas, and the mass shooting six years ago at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary.

More than 200 attendees are expected from across the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as well as Canada, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Germany and Spain.

Since its inception in 1987, the event has attracted more than 4,000 participants.