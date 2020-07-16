U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
New Kentucky education commissioner’s annual salary is $260K

 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s new education commissioner, Jason Glass, was given a four-year contract Wednesday with an annual salary of $260,000 by the Board of Education.

Glass’s contract begins Sept. 14. The Brandenburg, Kentucky, native has been superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district, Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area, since 2017.

He will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students.

Glass was previously superintendent of Eagle County school district in rural Colorado and director of education in Iowa.

His appointment comes several months after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the state’s school board and installed 11 new members on his first day in office. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the former board members in June.

Glass will receive the same benefits as all Kentucky Department of Education employees as well as a trust account contribution and capped relocation expenses.