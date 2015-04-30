Food, Italy and Milan: Expo 2015 seeks to feed the planet

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Food, Italy and Milan: Expo 2015 seeks to feed the planet

By COLLEEN BARRY
 
Share

MILAN (AP) — Milan’s Expo 2015 world’s fair has heady ambitions, the biggest of which is to devise a plan to feed the planet as it brings together 145 nations to focus on food and nutrition.

City officials hope the fair, which opens Friday for six months and is expected to attract 20 million visitors, will give Italy’s fashion and banking capital a boost in international stature. The Italian government, which has invested 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in it, wants the fair to help push Italy out of its economic doldrums. Visitors, in any case, will get to sample a bounty of Italian culinary delights.

___

MILAN CHARTER

Past world’s fairs have given the world the sewing machine, the Eiffel Tower and ketchup. This one will produce the “Milan Charter,” an expert document that seeks to raise awareness about the universal right to a “healthy, safe and sufficient” food supply.

The document seeks commitments from individuals, groups and businesses to ensure food security, decrease food waste and combat hunger and obesity. Pope Francis, who agrees that food is a basic right, is speaking Friday via video at the opening of the Expo.

Other news
Supporters of the Move Forward Party hold a portrait of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party on his head during protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Thai parliament on Thursday set the date of the vote for prime minister next week, for the third time, as political uncertainty continues to grow more than two months after the general election. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thai Parliament says it will try to pick a prime minister next week after 2 unsuccessful attempts
Illustration about the rise of a dangerous fungus called Candida auris.(Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%

___

MILAN GETS A FACELIFT

Milan has undergone an intensive urban renewal in anticipation of Expo 2015. A cluster of skyscrapers now rises above the city’s predominant 18th-century architecture, competing in majesty with the background of the Italian Alps. The city has cleaned up its canals, a centerpiece of Milan nightlife, added bike paths and a large public park and renovated its monumental train station.

___

ARCHITECTURAL PLAYGROUND

More than 200 new buildings have been built at the Expo site north of Milan, giving some of the world’s top architects a blank slate for their creative whims. There’s just one rub: With few exceptions, all the buildings have to be removed and recycled after the fair.

Angola plans to ship its pavilion home to become a national museum. The U.S. pavilion, designed by architect James Biber, will have stacks of weathered boardwalk planks available for the highest bidder.

The challenge has attracted architectural stars such as Daniel Libeskind, who designed a coiling, copper-covered pavilion for Chinese real estate developer Vanke, and Norman Foster, who designed the United Arab Emirate’s pavilion to evoke the narrow streets of a desert city with tall, wavy walls.

Besides 53 national pavilions, there are also five corporate pavilions and nine clusters for smaller nations devoted to themes like islands, spices and rice.

___

FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD

Officials estimate Expo 2015 will pump 25 billion euros ($28 billion) into the economy from 2012 through 2020, nearly half of that from tourism alone, a much-needed boost for an economy that slipped back into recession last year. Culinary tourism has long been Italy’s strongpoint, and the nation’s food and wine business is expected to get the biggest lift out of Expo, according to Matteo Caroli, a management professor at Rome’s LUISS University.

Inside the Expo, Eataly founder Oscar Farinetti has created 15 regional restaurants for a culinary tour of the peninsula. The chain of high-end food emporiums/eateries already has locations in the United States, Japan and the Middle East

___

CULTURE ON THE SIDE

A plethora of events will keep visitors engaged beyond Expo’s gates.

An exhibit of works by Leonardo da Vinci in Milan’s Palazzo Reale is billed as the largest Leonardo exposition ever in Italy, with over 200 works on loan from museums worldwide.

Giorgio Armani has invited VIP guests to an exclusive fashion show on the eve of Expo and opens a museum recounting the 40-year history of his fashion business. The famed La Scala opera house has announced a special Expo series that will keep it open all summer, starting with a May 1 performance of Puccini’s “Turandot” conducted by La Scala’s new chief conductor and future musical director, Riccardo Chailly.

The Prada Foundation is opening a new exhibit space designed by architect Rem Koolhaas with a bar created by director Wes Anderson, whose unique stylistic vision has come through in such films as “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Other Italian cities are also hopping on the Expo bandwagon. In Turin, visitors can view the Holy Shroud through June 24, see a rarely exhibited self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci in the Palazzo Madama through June 2, or take in the expanded Egyptian Museum.