Global stocks mostly up as traders mull Trump inquiry

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Global stocks mostly up as traders mull Trump inquiry

By JOE McDONALD
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets mostly rose Friday as traders weighed slower U.S. economic growth and the possible impact of an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.9% to 12,398 and France’s CAC 40 added 0.3% to 5,636. London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.1% to 7,429, boosted in part by comments by a Bank of England rate-setter who said interest rates could be cut even if Britain gets a Brexit deal.

On Wall Street, futures for both the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

The congressional probe of Trump is adding volatility to markets already jittery over U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent

“The impeachment of Trump will now become a drawn-out saga that feels like annoying supermarket music,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 2,932.17 on the final day of trading before a weeklong Chinese holiday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.4% to 21,744.87 ahead of an Oct. 1 hike in Japan’s sales tax to 10% from 8%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.3% to 25,963.28.

Traders were encouraged by a Chinese Commerce Ministry announcement that importers had agreed to buy U.S. soybeans as the two sides make conciliatory gestures ahead of trade talks. That followed an earlier decision to list punitive tariffs on soybeans, the biggest Chinese import from the United States.

Plans to go ahead with negotiations next month have helped to ease market jitters, but there has been no sign of progress toward resolving the bruising tariff war over trade and technology.

While many analysts say the Trump probe isn’t likely to affect the market significantly, it does add a degree of uncertainty and could complicate the White House’s efforts to resolve trade disputes with China and other nations.

Seoul’s Kospi dropped 1.2% to 2,049.93 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 6,704.80. India’s Sensex gave up 0.1% to 38,929.70.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 66 cents to $55.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange on news that a U.K.-flagged tanker that had been held by Iran was free to go. The move could help ease tensions in the oil-rich region.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 97 cents to $60.77 per barrel in London.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 108.10 yen from Thursday’s 107.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0934 from $1.0920, while the pound fell to $123.04 from $1.2323 as traders reacted to the Bank of England comments by factoring in a greater possibility of a rate cut.