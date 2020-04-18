Virginia high court rejects bid to keep slave block in place

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has rejected a petition to prohibit the city of Fredericksburg from moving a historic slave auction block.

The sandstone block was installed in the city’s downtown in the 1840s.

After years of debate the city council voted to moved the block to a museum.

A judge upheld the move after business owners in the city sued to keep the stone where it is. But in February the judge delayed implementation of the order so the Supreme Court could take up the case.

On Friday the Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported that the Supreme Court rejected the petition.

City officials say plans to move the block are currently on hold because of the coronavirus.