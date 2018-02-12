FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Connecticut man charged in connection with fatal crash

 
FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a head-on crash last year that left two people from Canada dead.

Farmington police on Monday announced that 54-year-old Edward Brozynski, of Newington, faces two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and other charges in connection with the crash Sept. 14 on Route 6 in Farmington.

Benoit Boislard and Rejean St. Pierre, both 66 from Quebec, Canada, rear seat passengers in the other vehicle, died. A front seat passenger was seriously injured while Brozysnki and the other driver were injured.

Police say Brozynski was headed west when his car crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the other car.

Brozynski was held pending a court appearance Tuesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.