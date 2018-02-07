Man convicted of Springfield gang slaying gets life sentence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A reputed member of the violent Latin Kings gang has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing an 18-year-old man.

Lee Rios was sentenced Wednesday, five days after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the March 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Kenneth Lopez in Springfield.

Prosecutors say Rios “meticulously planned” the killing, lured Lopez from his home with the help of other gang associates, then boasted of the killing afterward.

Prosecutors say Lopez and Rios knew each other but had a falling out.

A defense attorney says the only evidence against the 25-year-old Rios was the testimony of others looking to cut a deal with prosecutors.

A second man facing murder charges in Lopez’s death is awaiting trial.