FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police search for vehicle involved in Interstate hit-and-run

 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 in western Illinois that led to the death of a Nebraska man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened Friday evening near Nashville, Ill.

The Illinois State Police says 93-year-old Ervin Goeden died in the crash. Another passenger, 81-year-old Patricia Goeden, sustained major injuries. The driver, 56-year-old Eugene Tomasello, was unhurt. All three were from Omaha, Nebraska.

Police say Tomasello’s eastbound vehicle veered off the road after another vehicle hit it at high speeds. Officers say the car that struck the vehicle had pulled into the passing lane before abruptly returning to the right lane and hitting Tomasell’s vehicle.

Police are looking for a Cadillac STS that may have been involved in the crash but didn’t stop.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com