FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Native American congresswoman endorses Elizabeth Warren

 
Share

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of two Native American women in Congress endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, citing the Massachusetts senator’s priorities for helping working families.

U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, D-New Mexico, announced her endorsement in social media posts that describe Warren as a partner on policies that affect Native Americans.

On Instagram , a tinted photograph of Haaland and Warren side by side was accompanied by praise for Warren’s approach to student loan debt and a crisis in missing and murdered indigenous women.

“Elizabeth has been a great friend to me and a great partner for Indian Country,” wrote Haaland, hours ahead of Warren’s scheduled appearance in Detroit at the Democratic presidential primary debate.

Warren has been criticized for claiming Native American identity early in her career and apologized recently to the Cherokee Nation for releasing DNA test results as evidence she had Native American ancestry, albeit at least six generations back.

Haaland is a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo and represents a district centered in Albuquerque.

Haaland and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas won historic bids last year to become the first Native American women to serve in Congress.

Haaland highlighted her collaboration with Warren on bills aimed at improving military housing and providing universal access to childcare.