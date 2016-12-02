Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Attorney: Man crashed car because immigration followed him

 
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — An attorney for a New Hampshire man accused of fleeing police after crashing into a parked vehicle says the incident was caused by immigration officials who followed his client.

Reynardo Dejesus Rodriguez Placencia, of Nashua, appeared in court Thursday to face charges that include conduct after an accident.

Police say Placencia was in court for unrelated charges Tuesday in Merrimack and left in a vehicle. NH1.com reports he was followed by a marked van from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s office. Officials say the department was working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Prosecutors say Placencia ran a red light, hit a car and fled on foot. Police say he was eventually caught.

Placencia’s attorney says the incident was “precipitated” by immigration officials.

Court documents say Placencia is from the Dominican Republic.