Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Asian stocks in summer lull as markets await Yellen speech

By KELVIN CHAN
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Most stock markets in Asia moved sideways on Tuesday as the summer doldrums and a lack of economic data ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the Fed chief kept investors on the sidelines.

KEEPING SCORE: The benchmark Nikkei 225 index in Japan slipped 0.2 percent to 16,566.76 while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 percent to 2,045.36. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.4 percent to 22,914.10 and the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China edged up 0.3 percent to 3,093.81. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9 percent to 5,565.20. Benchmarks in Taiwan and New Zealand rose. Those in Singapore and Indonesia fell.

SUMMER LULL: Global markets have been subdued as investors and traders took summer holidays and major economic data releases were lacking. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak Friday at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates at its September meeting but Yellen’s comments will be dissected for clues on the likelihood and timing of such a hike.

QUOTABLE QUOTE: “Markets continue to trade eerily quietly in the low-volume low-volatility dog days of the Northern hemisphere summer,” said Angus Nicholson if IG Markets in Melbourne. “The markets seem to be already discounting the possibility that Yellen may look to talk up a September rate hike.”

WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks ended slightly lower in quiet trading. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.1 percent to 18,529.42. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 1 percent to 2,182.64 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent to 5,244.60.

ENERGY: Oil prices extended losses. U.S. benchmark crude dropped 63 cents to $46.78 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost $1.70 to close at $47.41 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used to price oil internationally, dropped 56 cents to $48.60 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 100.33 yen from 100.29 yen in late trading Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1332 from $1.1319.