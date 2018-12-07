North America’s largest cross in Missouri to open to public

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Kerry Brown tells me that it was his father who years ago had the idea of building a giant cross in Walnut Shade, north of Branson.

It was his father, Dean, who in 2007 formed the nonprofit called Images at the Cross. At least 10 years ago, his father leased and later purchased the land at Highways 65 and 160 where the cross now stretches into the sky from atop a hill.

Dean Brown lives nearby, as does Kerry Brown, 51, who is executive director of Images at the Cross, the nonprofit that’s building the cross. The organization is not affiliated with a particular church or a particular denomination.

“Dad is 86 years old, and I’m glad he has lived to see the fruition of his vision,” Kerry Brown told the Springfield News-Leader .

The cross is made of 1-inch thick plate steel and was assembled in eight sections, starting in late September. Twenty-two bolts, each 7 feet long, secure it into the ground.

It is 218 feet (66 meters) tall, making it the tallest cross in North America.

“We wanted to make sure it was the tallest,” Kerry Brown said.

The original plans were for 200 feet.

The tallest cross in North America had been “The Cross at the Crossroads,” which is 198 feet tall.

It is in Effingham, Illinois, at the intersection of Interstates 57 and 70, and was built in 2001.

“We went back to Taney County and they approved another 20 feet,” Brown said.

The added height meant that the cross — once it was over 200 feet — would need beacon lights at its top, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The inside of the cross will not be open to the public. But there is an internal ladder that will allow for maintenance of the beacons. The top of the cross has hatches, not windows.

The eight vertical teardrops represent “new beginnings,” Brown said. The five horizontal teardrops represent “grace.”

“When you put them together, it represents a graceful new beginning when we meet Christ,” he said.

The cost is $3 million thus far for land, materials and assembly.

An original 16 acre-parcel was purchased and, years later, an adjoining 14 acres became available and was purchased.

The additional land made the cross more accessible.

“The slope for our construction equipment to get up the hill went from about 30 degrees to less than 10 degrees,” he said.

The cost so far has been paid entirely through donations, including several large gifts from people who wish to remain anonymous, he said.

I was working on another story when I saw the cross from a distance and decided to get a closer look.

I parked at the bottom of the hill and walked up to the site as Brown talked to members of the construction crew. They looked as cold as I felt. The wind chill made note-taking difficult.

Just the other day, Brown said, the wind blew the porta-potty off the hill.

The cross is built to flex in the wind and can withstand gusts up to 75 mph, he said.

The task at hand is to install lighting. He expects that the cross will be lit at night before Christmas.

Next, a welcome center will be constructed, along with pathways at the top of the hill. A safety wall or fencing around the perimeter is a must. A well is needed, too, as is a parking lot.

The project should be finished by Easter, which is April 21. Admission will be free, but donations will be sought.

After that, he said, “We might have a chapel, for weddings. But we won’t have a church.

“We just want to have a place where people can come and spend some time one-on-one with the Lord,” he said.

Fundraising continues for the lights, fencing, welcome center and pathways.

“We hope to go to the local community for help,” he said. “Branson is a very spiritual community.”

Brown said the cross truly is in the heartland of the nation. He said Highway 65 divides the nation’s population in half.

Years ago, he said, he worked as a banker in Columbus, Ohio. He managed a $250 million real estate trust.

He came back to Missouri to help his father build the cross. Neither he nor his father, he said, are wealthy.

Although Kerry, the son, is a lawyer, he said he does mostly pro bono (free) work for churches.

“I have learned to live below my means,” he said. “I do not have a mortgage. I have a car payment and I have an electric bill.

“It is a challenging path. There are times when I say, ‘OK, Lord, I wonder how this bill is going to get paid.’”

The response to the cross has been positive, he said.

“People really enjoy the change in the skyline,” he said.

“There have been a few negative responses, mostly from people who are not Christians,” he said.

The Branson cross is the fifth tallest in the world, behind the following crosses: The Holy Cross of the Valley of the Fallen, Spain, 500 feet; The Memorial Cross of Dambana ng Kagitingan, the Philippines, 311 feet; The Third Millennium Cross from Coquimbo, Chile, 285 feet; The Cross of All Nations, Lebanon, 242 feet.

By comparison, the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is 555 feet tall.

