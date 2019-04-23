FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Small plane’s round-the-world flight to begin in Pittsburgh

By PAUL GUGGENHEIMER
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When British-born Ross Edmondson decided to take on the challenge of flying around the world in a single-engine aircraft, he decided the best place to start the journey was Pittsburgh.

Edmondson, 35, a natural gas project engineer for Shell Oil Co., moved to Pittsburgh in 2012 when the company transferred him from the Netherlands.

“I really love the city,” Edmondson said. “I had a wonderful time there and made a lot of great friends and kept in touch with all the flying club members in Zelienople, which is the airport I’m based at.”

Edmondson became a member of Zelienople’s Condor Aero Club, which is where he keeps his 1981 Cessna.

Other news
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil

Two years ago, he was transferred to Iraq, where he works one month on and one month off. In his time off, he often travels back to Pittsburgh and the Zelienople Municipal Airport, where his aircraft is maintained by his mechanic.

He will depart from that airport May 6 in his effort to become one of only 200 small aircraft pilots to fly around the world.

Edmondson plans to make it back to Pittsburgh by April 22, 2020. That’s assuming he is able to avoid a potential disaster.

“Ever since I learned to fly, I’ve had trips I wanted to take or adventures,” said Edmondson. “One was to fly across the U.S. The second was to fly the length of Africa, because that’s a continent I’d never seen anything of, and then the final one was to fly around the world. It’s the ultimate challenge that you can do for a small aircraft. There’s not a lot further you can go than all the way around the world. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

Wiley Post became the first man to fly solo around the world in 1933. He flew 15,596 miles in 7 days, 18 hours and 49 minutes. Edmondson will cover more than 40,000 miles, flying six one-month periods over the course of a year, the on again, off again schedule necessitated by his need to hold down a job.

But why will Edmondson cover nearly three times the distance that Post did?

“I’m basically taking a much more circuitous route,” Edmondson said. “The Earth at the equator is about 24,000 miles if you do a full circumnavigation in a straight line. If you just kind of go around the northern hemisphere a little way up then, of course, it would be shorter. But I’m planning to meander around a bit to the different countries.”

He’ll also be raising money and awareness for an old friend’s charity, African Promise. The charity currently supports seven schools in rural Kenya, serving more than 2,500 disadvantaged children, by upgrading infrastructure and funding the salaries of extra teachers.

“It’s something that I think can create a real long-term difference in Africa,” Edmondson said. “The way that they support the schools is with a very long-term mindset of actually improving the facilities and providing additional teachers.”

Edmondson said he’s looking forward to the adventure but is well aware of the many challenges he faces. For starters, small aircraft are very rare in most of the world and getting clearances to fly through many countries is a formidable challenge.

Edmondson will be flying at a speed of 150 mph (large commercial jets do about 500 mph) at an altitude of between 2,000 and 12,000 feet. This means he’ll be exposed to more extreme weather conditions in many of the regions he plans to fly through.

“The available flight information is very limited, especially in terms of en route weather, so it will be a constant challenge to avoid dangers such as thunderstorms,” said Edmondson.

Some of the flights will be lengthy. From New Zealand to California, for example, he’ll have to island hop over long stretches with nowhere to land. The longest leg is 2,400 miles from Hawaii to California, which is expected to take about 17 hours.

“I will have to take off 10% over the aircraft’s usual weight in order to hold the extra fuel required and spend the next 17 hours over water and far from anywhere to land in case of emergency.”

Edmondson went through emergency ditching training in case he needs to land in the water.

“There are places that have a simulated aircraft inside on a big crane and then you strap into it, just like you were flying normally,” said Edmondson. “And then it crashes down into a pool, and it will rotate or flip upside down and then you practice escape.”

___

Online:

https://bit.ly/2vhUxum

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com