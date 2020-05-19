U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
SC man kills woman in jealous rage, daughters trying to help

 
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — A man who shot and killed a woman and two of her daughters in South Carolina before killing himself was angry that his one-time girlfriend had gone to the beach with another man, authorities said.

Gabriel Jordan first started choking Shanta Singleton outside the home in St. Matthews, but shot her after one of the daughters tried to come help her mother, according to a police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Tre’vay Stroman, 12, jumped on Jordan’s back and he shot her. Then he shot 18-year-old Shantasia Stroman in the arm, Calhoun County deputies said.

As the teen ran to a neighbor’s house for help, she saw Jordan with his gun chasing her 15-year-old sister Essence into the house, according to the report.

Deputies found Essence Stroman dead inside a bedroom Sunday evening. The bodies of Shanta Singleton and Tre’vay Stroman were outside. Jordan’s body was nearby, with a pistol on the ground near his legs, deputies said.

Jordan, 37, killed himself, the sheriff and coroner agreed.

Shanta Singleton’s 13-year-old daughter also was at the home but wasn’t physically hurt, authorities said.

Jordan and Shanta Singleton had dated on and off for years. One of the children told investigators Singleton went to Myrtle Beach with another man and Jordan followed them home, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers told the newspaper.

Singleton was telling Jordan their relationship was finished. Jordan told the children to go inside, and then attacked her, Summers said.

“Shanta was a very hardworking and dedicated mother. Her children were reflection of that love and devotion to their well-being and their losses will be felt by many,” attorney Chasity Avinger said.