Appeals court upholds Montana campaign disclosure law

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Appeals court upholds Montana campaign disclosure law

By MATT VOLZ
 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An appeals court on Monday upheld a Montana law requiring nonprofit groups to register with the state as political committees if they run any kind of ad that refers to a candidate or ballot issue within 60 days of an election.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it’s in the state’s interests to have such disclosure requirements, even for groups that run ads that don’t expressly endorse or oppose a candidate, but still aim to indirectly influence voters.

The state law requires any group to register and file disclosures once it spends $250 or more on ads or mailers referring to a candidate, political party or ballot issue within 60 days of an election

That includes educational and social-welfare committees registered as nonprofits under section 501(c)4 of U.S. tax law that generally aren’t required to report their donors and spending.

Other news
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan

The law was passed in 2015 in response to the 2010 Citizens United U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed corporations to spend unlimited amounts of money on ads in elections if they don’t coordinate with campaigns.

The National Association of Gun Rights sued in 2016 to strike down the state law. The 501(c)4 group said it wants to send mailers to voters about public officials who support or oppose the Second Amendment ahead of the 2020 elections, but it did not want to register as a political committee and make the required disclosures to the state.

The group argued unsuccessfully that the U.S. Constitution bars states from requiring that kind of disclosure for informational ads, such as the kind it proposed mailing. The First Amendment only permits states to impose such regulations on “express advocacy” ads — those that directly appeal to voters to cast their votes for or against a specific candidate, attorneys for the gun-rights group said.

The 9th Circuit judges ruled the provisions in the Montana law are similar to those the appeals court previously upheld in Washington state and in Hawaii.

“Montana’s disclosure requirements for political speech that mentions a candidate or ballot initiative in the days leading up to an election reflect the unremarkable reality that such speech — express advocacy or not_is often intended to influence the electorate regarding the upcoming election,” Judge Marsha S. Berzon wrote in the 9th Circuit opinion.

The judges struck down one part of the law that required organizations that register in Montana to designate a treasurer who is a voter in the state.

David Warrington, an attorney for the National Association of Gun Rights, said he was happy that the court ruled in their favor on the treasurer provision, and that a decision hasn’t been made on whether to appeal the rest of the ruling.

Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan said he hasn’t reviewed the ruling yet.