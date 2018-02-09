FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Record bighorn ram lived in Montana state park

 
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on a record bighorn sheep found in Montana (all times local):

2 p.m.

A bighorn ram that spent its life on Montana’s Wild Horse Island State Park looks to be a world record bighorn sheep.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say the ram was measured at the Boone & Crockett Club’s headquarters in Missoula on Wednesday and scored 216 3/8 points, which would shatter the previous record by nearly 7 inches (nearly 18 centimeters).

Senior Boone & Crockett officials are scheduled to meet in Bozeman later this month to confirm the record, based on measurements of the ram’s horns.

A game warden found the ram’s carcass on the Flathead Lake island in 2016. It was kept in cold storage for about a year.

FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish says it hasn’t been determined where the specimen will be displayed.