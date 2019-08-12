Wyoming doctor, brother sentenced to prison for pill sales

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wyoming doctor, brother sentenced to prison for pill sales

 
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming doctor and his brother have been sentenced to prison for a drug distribution conspiracy that resulted in a woman’s death.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Shakeel Kahn was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for writing prescriptions for money. His brother, Nabeel Kahn, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his part in distributing opioids and other medications.

Shakeel Kahn was convicted in May of 21 felonies including responsibility for an Arizona woman’s 2015 overdose death. The jury found Nabeel Kahn guilty but not criminally liable for the death, while convicting him of drug conspiracy and a firearms charge.

Lyn Kahn, the wife of Shakeel Kahn, was sentenced in July to time served and three years of supervised release for participating in the conspiracy.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com