The Latest: Judge sets $80K bond for cop who shot naked man

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Judge sets $80K bond for cop who shot naked man

 
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on a jury acquitting a former Georgia police officer of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed naked veteran (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A judge has set a bond of $80,000 and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a former Georgia police officer convicted of aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of a naked, unarmed man.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson issued the decision Monday shortly after a jury convicted Robert “Chip” Olsen of the assault charge, as well as charges of violation of oath of office and making a false statement. The jury acquitted Olsen of the most serious charge: felony murder.

Other news
FILE - G Herbo performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. On Friday, July 28, 2023, the rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter

Dear Jackson also ordered Olsen to wear an ankle monitor.

Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

___

1:30 p.m.

Jurors have found a former Georgia police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked man not guilty of murder.

Robert “Chip” Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Olsen had been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath of office and making a false statement.

Jurors on Monday found Olsen guilty of the other three crimes.

A judge freed Olsen on bond until sentencing on Nov. 1.