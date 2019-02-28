Mormon church donates $2M to African American Museum

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating $2 million to the International African American Museum for the creation of a family history center.

Church Elder David A. Bednar presented the donation Wednesday in Salt Lake City to Michael Boulware Moore, the president and CEO of the museum planned in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bednar says the museum will help visitors “discover and connect with ancestors.”

The museum says in a statement the facility will be built on the former Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston, where nearly half of all enslaved Africans first entered America.

The museum plans to begin construction later this year and open in 2021.

The Mormon church operates the genealogy organization and website FamilySearch.