Worker falls 150 feet to his death off Signal Mountain

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a worker who was trimming trees on Signal Mountain has died after falling 150 feet.

Hamilton County authorities say an employee of Big Woody’s Tree Service fell off the side of the mountain in Chattanooga while trimming trees on private property Wednesday.

In a statement, Hamilton County Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell said the man was in his early 30s. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation into the cause of the fall.