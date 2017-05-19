Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Latest: Hartsell gets suspended sentence in state court

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a state court hearing for a former North Carolina legislator investigated for the misuse of campaign dollars (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Former North Carolina state Sen. Fletcher Hartsell has received probation in state court after pleading guilty to three counts of filing false campaign reports.

Friday’s sentencing by Wake County Judge Donald Stephens comes three days after a federal judge sentenced Hartsell to eight months in prison for charges related to a multi-year campaign finance investigation. Federal prosecutors said he used more than $200,000 in campaign funds for personal benefit, such as for vacations, speeding tickets and haircuts.

Under sentencing laws, Hartsell could not have received prison time for the state charges. His unsupervised probation is for 18 months.

Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the judge she’s satisfied that the federal prison term and other punishments are enough for Hartsell. The judge told the former senator that it’s unfortunate his public service career has ended this way.

__

3:30 a.m.

A former North Carolina legislator receiving prison time this week for federal crimes related to the misuse of campaign money is now expected to have state charges against him resolved.

A court hearing is slated for Friday in Wake County involving former Sen. Fletcher Hartsell. The Concord Republican was indicted last year on three felony counts of filing false campaign reports.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Hartsell to eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal tax and fraud counts. An investigation alleged he used more than $200,000 in campaign funds for his personal benefit. The probe found Hartsell used the funds on items like vacations, speeding tickets and haircuts.

Hartsell was the longest-serving senator when he decided not to seek re-election last fall after 26 years.