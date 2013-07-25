United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Recent deadly train accidents in Europe

By The Associated Press
 
Some recent deadly train accidents in Europe before Wednesday’s crash in Spain:

— July 12, 2013: Six people are killed and nearly 200 injured just south of Paris when four cars slide off the tracks as a passenger train speeds through the small French town of Bretigny-sur-Orge.

— April 22, 2012: A woman dies of injuries a day after two trains collide head-on in Amsterdam. At least 16 people are seriously injured.

— April 13, 2012: Three people are killed and 13 injured in a train crash near Frankfurt when two trains collide and derail.

— March 3, 2012: Two trains collide head-on in southern Poland, killing at least eight people and injuring around 50.

— Jan. 30, 2011: A head-on collision between a cargo train and a passenger train kills at least 10 people and injures 23 near the eastern German village of Hordorf.

— Dec. 9, 2010: One person is killed and two others are injured after a train derailed in southern Greece between the southern cities of Argos and Tripoli.

— Aug. 6, 2010: A train derails in southern Italy, killing one passenger and leaving about 30 injured on the outskirts of Naples, its destination.

— July 23, 2010: Switzerland’s popular Glacier Express tourist train derails in the Alps, killing one person and injuring 42 on its spectacular journey between Zermatt and St. Moritz.

— Feb. 15, 2010: A train wreck in Buizingen, Belgium, kills 18 people and injures 55.

— July 1, 2009: Thirty-two people are killed and 26 injured when a train carrying liquefied gas derails and explodes while traveling through a downtown neighborhood in the Tuscan seaside town of Viareggio.

— Oct. 6, 2008: A local passenger train runs into the back of a long-distance train near Budapest, Hungary, killing four people and injuring 26.

— Jan. 27, 2008: A passenger train derails in central Turkey, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens of others, possibly due to ice on the tracks.

— July 3, 2006: A local passenger train crashes in the southern city of Valencia, killing 43 people. Excessive speed is blamed.