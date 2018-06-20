FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Malnourished California girl had arms of infant

 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a hearing for California parents accused of shackling their kids (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

An investigator says the children of a California couple facing torture and abuse charges were so malnourished that their 11-year-old daughter had arms the size of an infant.

Riverside County district attorney’s investigator Patrick Morris testified Wednesday that some of the 13 children had severe malnutrition and muscle wasting.

Morris was testifying at a hearing in Riverside Superior Court to determine if David and Louise Turpin are tried on charges of torture and child abuse.

Morris says a 15-year-old boy’s growth was stunted and he showed anti-social signs such as wanting to kill animals.

The 17-year-old girl who called 911 told police she had not completed the first grade and Morris says it was difficult to understand her speech. He says she was childlike for her age.

___

10:30 a.m.

A 17-year-old girl says on a 911 call played in court that her two little sisters are chained up at their Southern California home.

Prosecutors played the call during a preliminary hearing Wednesday for David and Louise Turpin, who have pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges.

The girl says on the call in January that she managed to escape the home and asks that authorities help her young sisters. She tells the operator her parents are abusive.

Louise Turpin wiped away tears as the tape was played.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children’s growth was stunted. Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple’s children, who range in age from 2 to 29.

___

9:15 a.m.

A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

A judge is hearing testimony Wednesday from law enforcement officers and considering whether there is sufficient evidence for David and Louise Turpin to stand trial.

Louise Turpin wiped away tears as prosecutors played a 911 call from their 17-year-old daughter, who escaped the family’s Riverside County home in January.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children’s growth was stunted. Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple’s children, who range in age from 2 to 29.

___

12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

David and Louise Turpin are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

A judge is set to hear testimony from law enforcement officers and consider whether there is sufficient evidence for the Turpins to stand trial.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges in a case that drew international attention after their 17-year-old daughter escaped the family’s Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple’s children, who range in age from 2 to 29. Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children’s growth was stunted.