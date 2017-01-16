Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said last week that he would announce soon whether he will run for South Korea’s presidency, as he returned home and strongly hinted at his political ambitions before hundreds of cheering supporters. Ban’s return will likely heat up local politics as he’s considered the only major conservative contender in a possible early election to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited Vietnam during his last trip as the top U.S. diplomat. Kerry, a Vietnam War veteran, toured the Mekong Delta region, where he fought almost 50 years ago. He also praised relations with his former foes, though he urged greater respect for human rights in Vietnam.

Hong Kong’s No. 2 government official said she was resigning to prepare for a leadership bid for the southern Chinese city’s top job. Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said she tendered her resignation to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and asked him to submit it to Beijing for approval.

People throughout Asia are preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year. Officials expect that Chinese travelers will make almost 3 billion trips during the holiday travel rush that runs through Feb. 21. Those trips include intercity flights, trains and local bus rides to villages for China’s 1.4 billion people.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.