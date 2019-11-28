U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
High-tech snowplows on order to help Dane County drivers

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Help is on the way for Dane County motorists who have been trying to navigate well-traveled highways in times of bad winter weather.

The Capital Times reports that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi included $2 million budget for a new type of snowplow that is towed behind a truck and allows one truck to clear two lanes of highway at the same time.

The county plans to buy four tow plows and heavy-duty quad-axle trucks. The new technology should improve the county’s ability to keep traffic moving on the busy four-lane highways during winter storms.

“It takes teamwork and coordination on behalf of our snowplow drivers to help maintain public safety on our roads all winter long,” Parisi said in a statement.

Keeping Dane County’s roads clear during the winter is more difficult due to a growing population and the need for more multi-lane highways, Parisi said. The county is continuing to widen the interstates and the potential use of shoulders on the Beltline during peak travel times makes it more complicated, he said.

“My 2020 budget includes the investments we need to keep pace with our growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow during major winter weather events,” Parisi said.

Parisi also included $1.4 million to buy four more tri-axle highway trucks to help clear roads.

