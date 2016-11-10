Mead denied parole in 1994 fishpond drowning of Utah wife

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City man convicted of drowning his wife in a fishpond nearly two decades ago has lost his bid for parole and will spend at least 21 more years in prison.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://tinyurl.com/hbe9wgo) 49-year-old David Mead won’t get another shot at parole until 2037 after the state pardons board rejected his request earlier this week.

Mead was convicted in 1998 of first-degree murder and second-degree murder solicitation of murder in the killing of 29-year-old Pamela Mead four years earlier.

He admitted only recently that he pushed her into the pond at their Salt Lake City home after he told her about his mistress and she struck him. He said during the parole hearing it was an “unforgiveable act.”

The board refused to set a date for another review of his case

