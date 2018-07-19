Wichita State to have marching band starting this fall

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University plans to start a marching band this fall.

The university said in a news release that the band, which will be called the “Shocker Sound Machine,” will include brass, saxophone and a drum line.

Tim Shade, director of bands at the school, says the new band will feature high-energy performances. It will perform mostly at Wichita State basketball games and major student events.

The school hopes the band will eventually have about 200 members.

Band members will pay a minimal fee in the first year. In the second year, students will have to enroll in a 1-credit course to participate. Scholarships for up to 100 students will be available in the 2019-20 school year.