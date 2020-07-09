Security guard charged with murder for shooting maskless man

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Security guard charged with murder for shooting maskless man

 
Share

A security guard who fought with and shot a man at a Southern California market who wasn’t wearing a mask pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder.

Umeir Corniche Hawkins, 38, of Gardena got into an argument with the man Sunday at the market in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena on Sunday, prosecutors said.

Jerry Lewis, 50, of Gardena was waiting for a tow truck to repair two flat tires on his car when he entered the market without wearing a mask, which the store required because of the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said.

Lewis got into an argument with Hawkins, who left the store, returned and allegedly fought with Hawkins, Gardena police said.

During the fight, Hawkins’s wife, Sabrina Carter, 50, got a handgun and pointed it at Lewis and other customers, ending the fight but as Lewis was walking away, Hawkins pulled a second gun and shot him, police said.

In addition to Hawkins’ not guilty plea to murder Wednesday, he and his wife both pleaded not guilty to being felons in possession of handguns.

Both were convicted in 2013 of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Hawkins could face 50 years to life in state prison if convicted.