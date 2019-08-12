Man arrested after numerous tires slashed on Outer Banks

CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities caught a man slashing tires on the Outer Banks after more than a dozen vehicles had similar punctures this year, the National Park Service said Monday.

A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities saw him puncturing tires on a Jeep Cherokee at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to a park service news release. Rangers said the man was from the nearby community of East Lake in Dare County.

Court documents identify the suspect as Richard G. Perrot and say he’s been charged with four counts of vandalism, a petty offense. The documents accuse him of puncturing tires on Sunday and Friday at two nearby parking lots. He was scheduled for a federal court appearance Monday.

A man who answered at a phone listing for Perrot said a reporter had dialed a wrong number. The electronic court docket doesn’t list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

So far this year, at least 66 tires on 20 vehicles have been slashed at parking lots at the seashore, as well as more vehicles elsewhere. Most of the vandalized vehicles were sport-utility models, with many being Jeep Wranglers.

Multiple police departments and a sheriff’s office helped the park service with the investigation.