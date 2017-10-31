Hall sentenced to 7½ years for baby assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for assaulting a baby.

Kenneth Hall, of New Town, entered a guilty plea to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced in federal court Monday. Hall was also given three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Hall was under the influence of drugs last December when he picked up and shook an 11-month-old child. The baby suffered head trauma. Hall initially lied to law enforcement about the child’s injuries, but later admitted shaking the baby.