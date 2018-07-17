FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for Ammon murder

 
Share

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the beating death of a 62-year-old woman.

The Post Register reports Lisa Stukey’s body was found in her Ammon home last July by two of her friends.

Jameion Hernandez told detectives he broke into Stukey’s house a month prior. He said he hit Stukey with a baseball bat and stole items from her home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez held a grudge against Stukey for convincing her boyfriend to disinherit Hernandez’s legal guardian.

Prosecutors say he bragged about the killing to family and friends.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Hernandez to a minimum of 25 years in prison with an indeterminate life sentence on Monday. Hernandez will also have to pay a $5,000 compensatory fine.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com