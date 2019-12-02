Woman hit, killed while checking on traffic crash victim

MARIANA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was struck and killed as she checked on a driver involved in an earlier crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Nicole Mears died Sunday evening following the crash in Jackson County.

Law enforcement officers were already on their way to the scene of the first crash when Mears was hit.

An incident report says Mears was in the road, walking back to her vehicle when she was hit. The 17-year-old driver who hit her told investigators she couldn’t see Mears due to low ambient light on the roadway.

The teen driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle involved in the original crash wasn’t injured.

A traffic homicide investigation continues.