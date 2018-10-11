FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman fatally shot at motel after pointing gun at officers

 
Share

SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally shot after pointing a gun at officers in a western Indiana motel.

Indiana State Police said Thursday that preliminary autopsy results show 49-year-old Leslie Shayne Miller of Shelburn died of gunshot wounds to her chest.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at the Days Inn motel in Sullivan. After state and local police responded to reports of a disorderly woman refusing to leave the motel, officers spotted Miller in a hallway, but she ran into her room and locked the door. Officers went into the room, but left after seeing she had a gun.

Police evacuated the motel and SWAT team members entered the room and shot Miller after she pointed her gun at them.

The shooting remains under investigation.