Woman fatally shot at motel after pointing gun at officers

SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally shot after pointing a gun at officers in a western Indiana motel.

Indiana State Police said Thursday that preliminary autopsy results show 49-year-old Leslie Shayne Miller of Shelburn died of gunshot wounds to her chest.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at the Days Inn motel in Sullivan. After state and local police responded to reports of a disorderly woman refusing to leave the motel, officers spotted Miller in a hallway, but she ran into her room and locked the door. Officers went into the room, but left after seeing she had a gun.

Police evacuated the motel and SWAT team members entered the room and shot Miller after she pointed her gun at them.

The shooting remains under investigation.