Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico

 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s commercial racetrack and casino venues have crafted a proposal for an expansion that would include internet gaming, 24-hour casino operations and unlimited video slot machines and table games.

Officials with Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino in southern New Mexico testified before the Legislative Finance Committee about overhauling the industry in the state.

“I just want to stress what we’re here today to talk about is an idea, a proposal,” said Scott Scanland, a lobbyist for Sunland Park. “Nothing is set in stone. We want to come before this committee to try to start the conversation among all the stakeholders and talk about the possibility of expanding gaming in New Mexico.”

Changes to gambling regulations run the risk of nullifying the state’s agreements with Native American tribes that operate casinos. Those compacts, which are not set to expire until 2037, call for the tribes to pay the state a portion of revenue every quarter.

Other news
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor Plaza, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Thursday, June 29, 2023. For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that's been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change

Scanland said the tracks have reached out to tribes through letters and conversations about the idea of “opening gaming.” Under the proposal, tribes would no longer have to make revenue sharing payments to the state and the difference would be made up by changing the tax and purse structure for tracks and allowing them to offer full Las Vegas-style gaming.

The tracks and casinos — also known as racinos — say they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic over the last several months, as the state’s public health order has kept spectators out of the stands and the casinos have been prohibited from reopening, even at reduced capacities. The revenue from the casinos subsidizes horse racing.

Racinos and tribal casinos have seen revenues shrink in recent years, even before pandemic. A 2019 report by the legislative committee showed a 10% decline from 2012-2018 in annual revenues that are shared by tribal casinos with the state, shrinking to $62.8 million.

The legislative analysts noted at the time that the online gambling industry, which is not authorized in the state, may be drawing a share of the market away from New Mexico casinos.

Sunland Park officials told lawmakers that the gambling industry has evolved more in the last 180 days than in the last 20 years due to the pandemic and that revenues from internet gaming elsewhere is skyrocketing.

They also suggested that expanding gambling options in New Mexico would lead to more tourism and that as the industry grows crowds to include a wider demographic, restaurants and other venues could stand to benefit.

Under the racinos’ proposal, many of the compromises made with gambling opponents that allowed the tracks and casinos to open in the 1990s would be eliminated. That includes allowing alcohol to be served on the casino floor, allowing ATMs and allowing casinos to establish lines of credit for individual customers.

Opponents are concerned that the proposal would remove safeguards that were put in place to prevent gambling addiction.

Sen. Clemente Sanchez, a Grants Democrat who was a key player in negotiating the current tribal compacts, said it will be critical that the tribes are part of any conversations going forward and the effects on the state’s budget will have to be carefully considered as the coronavirus pandemic has had significant consequences for the industry.