Rhode Island ordered to pay for building on private land

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Rhode Island will have to compensate a construction company for building a public bikeway on private property.

The Providence Journal reports that general contractor H.V. Collins sued the state Department of Transportation in 2016 soon after the agency began building the Blackstone River Bikeway.

The path’s southernmost section begins in Providence’s Fox Point neighborhood and passes behind the company’s offices.

A Superior Court judge this week ordered the state to determine how much they owe H.V. Collins.

It is unclear how much the state may have to pay.

Agency spokesman Charles St. Martin says the state plans to appeal the ruling.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com