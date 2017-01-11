Bill eliminates marriage license requirement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Couples will no longer need to get a marriage license in order to get hitched if lawmakers pass a bill sponsored by Republicans and Democrats alike.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2iGcpHx) current Wyoming law requires couples and officiants to sign a license and send it to the county before a marriage certificate can be issued.

Sundance Republican Rep. Tyler Lindholm is sponsoring the legislation and says the state has no role in ensuring weddings take place.

The bill only requires that couples notify the county.

